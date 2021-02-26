Kyle Wright will start Braves’ Grapefruit League opener

Newcomb is a fascinating case. The lefty was jettisoned from the rotation during the 60-game campaign and never returned. A year earlier, he was extremely effective as a reliever. Newcomb is somewhat overlooked in the conversation, but it’s not inconceivable he could work his way back into the mix at some point.

Sobotka is additional bullpen depth. Weigel is an annual fixture on the “most interesting pitchers” list each spring. He appeared in his first and only major-league game last season but should see more time in 2021. Davidson, who made his debut in the regular-season finale last year, could see time as a spot starter and reliever over the course of the season.

The Braves will play 29 games in 31 days leading to the regular season. Each of their games will be seven innings until March 13. The Braves begin the regular season April 1 in Philadelphia.

Notes from Friday:

- First baseman Freddie Freeman will arrive in Florida this weekend, Snitker said. Freeman is arriving late after his wife announced the birth of their third son last weekend. Freeman will be ready for opening day.

- The Braves will play “a few” of their regulars Sunday, Snitker said. Those who don’t play Sunday will likely play the following day in Fort Myers against the Red Sox. Most of the regulars will play in the team’s home opener at CoolToday Park on March 2 against the Twins.