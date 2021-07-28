Kyle Wright pitches eight shutout innings in Gwinnett’s victory

Travis Demeritte cranked a solo homer, his 12th of the season, off Tyler Webb in the fourth inning for the game’s only run. A.J. Minter struck out Kramer Robertson with a runner in scoring position to finish off the four-hit shutout and earn his third save in Triple-A.

Demeritte has homered in three straight games for the third time this season and is batting .359 (14-for-39) with six home runs and 17 RBIs since returning from the injured list on July 11.