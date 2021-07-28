ajc logo
Kyle Wright pitches eight shutout innings in Gwinnett’s victory

Kyle Wright tied a career high in innings pitched with eight. AJC file photo
Kyle Wright tied a career high in innings pitched with eight. AJC file photo

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Kyle Wright pitched eight scoreless innings as the Gwinnett Stripers (38-35) edged the Memphis Redbirds (36-37) 1-0 at AutoZone Park on Tuesday night in Memphis.

Gwinnett earned its sixth straight win, snapping Memphis’s franchise-record 15-game winning streak.

Wright (3-4) struck out five, while allowing four hits and two walks, for his second win of the season against the Redbirds. He tied a career high in innings pitched.

Travis Demeritte cranked a solo homer, his 12th of the season, off Tyler Webb in the fourth inning for the game’s only run. A.J. Minter struck out Kramer Robertson with a runner in scoring position to finish off the four-hit shutout and earn his third save in Triple-A.

Demeritte has homered in three straight games for the third time this season and is batting .359 (14-for-39) with six home runs and 17 RBIs since returning from the injured list on July 11.

