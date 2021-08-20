Kyle Wright has two hits, strong outing for Gwinnett

Kyle Wright earned his fifth Triple-A win and added two hits in the Gwinnett Stripers’ 8-1 road victory over the Louisville Bats on Thursday night.
Wright (5-4) held Louisville to one run while striking out five in seven innings. He also finished 2-for-2 at the plate with a triple and a run scored. Wright’s two-hit night was the first multi-hit game of his professional career.
Drew Waters hit an RBI single and a sacrifice fly for Gwinnett (53-40).
Rehabbing Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario also had two RBIs and Johan Camargo hit his 12th home run.
Tanner Roark tossed two scoreless innings for the Stripers.
The Stripers are 30-8 over their last 38 games since July 8, the best record in Triple-A baseball in that span.