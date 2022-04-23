ajc logo
Kyle Wright dazzles with career-best 11 strikeouts as Braves beat Marlins

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

The Braves defeated the Marlins 3-0 to open their homestand Friday night. The victory was headlined by Kyle Wright, who twirled yet another gem.

Here are five takeaways from the win:

1. Wright was spectacular, earning a career-best 11 strikeouts over six scoreless innings. The Marlins whiffed on 20 of their 50 swings against Wright. The former first rounder is enjoying the best stretch of his major-league career, cementing himself in a rotation that needed one of its unproven pitchers to step up.

“It’s amazing what that belief and the aggressiveness (can do for a pitcher),” manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s hard to get that. There have been a lot of guys who’ve come through this game with great stuff but never put it together. This young man is showing he’s on that road.”

Wright, 26, pitched in 21 games (14 starts) over the past three seasons. He bounced between Triple-A Gwinnett and the majors, a circumstance the Braves have admitted didn’t help him.

Wright made only two appearances during the regular season last year, spending the campaign developing in Gwinnett. He pitched twice in the World Series, impressing in a small sample – turns out, that might’ve been a preview of what was coming.

Combined ShapeCaption
2. The pivotal moment of the game – and one that shows how far Wright has come – occurred with the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth. Wright appeared to have lost steam, hitting a batter, surrendering a single and then issuing a walk.

Snitker walked to the mound but decided to leave Wright in the game. He responded by getting Avisail Garcia to ground out, ending the inning and prompting a loud roar of approval from the Truist Park crowd.

“I thought for sure I was done,” Wright said, recalling when Snitker approached the mound. “But he came out there and asked how I was feeling. I said I was good. He said, ‘Well, it’s still coming out great. We have somebody ready if you’re not good to go.’ But I’m like, ‘I’m good.’ And that was the end of it. That was what I needed to help lock me back in and I was able to throw a good fastball and get a grounder back to me.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Wright has a 1.08 ERA across three starts. He has a 26:2 strikeout-to-walk ratio while holding opponents to a .180 average in 17 innings. Wright looks like a new pitcher, both in expression and performance, thus far in 2022.

“He’s executing his pitches,” catcher Travis d’Arnaud said. “Getting ahead with strike one, never stop attacking. The stuff is so good. I think he’s figuring himself out.”

3. Wright worked with little margin for error throughout his start. The Braves scored a run in the first inning thanks to designated hitter Marcell Ozuna hustling down the line for an infield hit that scored first baseman Matt Olson.

Olson gave the Braves breathing room in the seventh with his two-out, two-run double that eluded the reach of leaping Garrett Cooper.

Combined ShapeCaption
4. Travis Demeritte, promoted from Triple-A a couple days ago, started in right field. It was his first start with the Braves and first major-league game since 2020. Demeritte appeared in 66 games with the Tigers across 2019-20.

The Winder-Barrow High School product roped a double to left in his first at-bat. He went 1-for-2.

“I was very impressed,” Snitker said. “Some good at-bats. I admire the hell out of Travis, what he’s been through. He’s made himself a really good player. It’s good to have a guy like that in your arsenal.”

Combined ShapeCaption
5. Jorge Soler returned to Truist Park for the first time since the Braves’ championship parade last November. Soler was the team’s World Series MVP, going 6-for-20 in the series, including a homer in his first at-bat and blasting a monstrous 446-foot shot in the team’s clinching Game 6 victory against the Astros.

The Truist Park crowd applauded Soler when he was announced during introductions. He received a standing ovation before stepping into the box, tipping his helmet to the fans in appreciation. Soler singled up the middle in that at-bat and went 2-for-3 with a walk on the night.

Braves 3, Marlins 0

Stat to know

26 (Wright’s 26 strikeouts are tied with the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani for the second-highest total in the majors, three behind San Francisco’s Carlos Rodon.)

Quotable

“His stuff is gross. It’s disgusting. All five of his pitches are great. I’m glad I don’t have to face him.” – d’Arnaud on Wright.

Up next

The Braves’ series against the Marlins continues Saturday at 7:20 p.m. when Ian Anderson (1-1, 6.48) faces Elieser Hernandez (1-1, 4.22).

About the Author

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports (a Valdosta native can't stay away from football for too long, after all): MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing panic in DC

