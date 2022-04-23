Kyle Wright dazzles with career-best 11 strikeouts as Braves beat Marlins

Wright made only two appearances during the regular season last year, spending the campaign developing in Gwinnett. He pitched twice in the World Series, impressing in a small sample – turns out, that might’ve been a preview of what was coming.

Combined Shape Caption Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright delivers against a Miami Marlins batter during the first inning at Truist Park Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

2. The pivotal moment of the game – and one that shows how far Wright has come – occurred with the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth. Wright appeared to have lost steam, hitting a batter, surrendering a single and then issuing a walk.

Snitker walked to the mound but decided to leave Wright in the game. He responded by getting Avisail Garcia to ground out, ending the inning and prompting a loud roar of approval from the Truist Park crowd.

“I thought for sure I was done,” Wright said, recalling when Snitker approached the mound. “But he came out there and asked how I was feeling. I said I was good. He said, ‘Well, it’s still coming out great. We have somebody ready if you’re not good to go.’ But I’m like, ‘I’m good.’ And that was the end of it. That was what I needed to help lock me back in and I was able to throw a good fastball and get a grounder back to me.”

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Wright, second from left, meets with manager Brian Snitker, second from right, during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Wright has a 1.08 ERA across three starts. He has a 26:2 strikeout-to-walk ratio while holding opponents to a .180 average in 17 innings. Wright looks like a new pitcher, both in expression and performance, thus far in 2022.

“He’s executing his pitches,” catcher Travis d’Arnaud said. “Getting ahead with strike one, never stop attacking. The stuff is so good. I think he’s figuring himself out.”

3. Wright worked with little margin for error throughout his start. The Braves scored a run in the first inning thanks to designated hitter Marcell Ozuna hustling down the line for an infield hit that scored first baseman Matt Olson.

Olson gave the Braves breathing room in the seventh with his two-out, two-run double that eluded the reach of leaping Garrett Cooper.

Combined Shape Caption Braves first baseman Matt Olson hits a two-RBI double during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

4. Travis Demeritte, promoted from Triple-A a couple days ago, started in right field. It was his first start with the Braves and first major-league game since 2020. Demeritte appeared in 66 games with the Tigers across 2019-20.

The Winder-Barrow High School product roped a double to left in his first at-bat. He went 1-for-2.

“I was very impressed,” Snitker said. “Some good at-bats. I admire the hell out of Travis, what he’s been through. He’s made himself a really good player. It’s good to have a guy like that in your arsenal.”

Combined Shape Caption Miami Marlins right fielder Jorge Soler is greeted by Atlanta Braves fans before his first at bat in the first inning. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

5. Jorge Soler returned to Truist Park for the first time since the Braves’ championship parade last November. Soler was the team’s World Series MVP, going 6-for-20 in the series, including a homer in his first at-bat and blasting a monstrous 446-foot shot in the team’s clinching Game 6 victory against the Astros.

The Truist Park crowd applauded Soler when he was announced during introductions. He received a standing ovation before stepping into the box, tipping his helmet to the fans in appreciation. Soler singled up the middle in that at-bat and went 2-for-3 with a walk on the night.

Braves 3, Marlins 0

Stat to know

26 (Wright’s 26 strikeouts are tied with the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani for the second-highest total in the majors, three behind San Francisco’s Carlos Rodon.)

Quotable

“His stuff is gross. It’s disgusting. All five of his pitches are great. I’m glad I don’t have to face him.” – d’Arnaud on Wright.

Up next

The Braves’ series against the Marlins continues Saturday at 7:20 p.m. when Ian Anderson (1-1, 6.48) faces Elieser Hernandez (1-1, 4.22).