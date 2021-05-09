Johan Camargo, Sean Newcomb stand out in Gwinnett Stripers’ victory

Camargo added another solo homer in the seventh to complete a 2-for-4, two-RBI game. He has three homers this season in Triple-A.

Up 1-0 in the sixth inning, the Stripers put the game away against Charlotte (1-4). Arcia clubbed a two-run shot to right-center, Camargo homered to left field, and Demeritte went deep to center for a 5-0 lead.