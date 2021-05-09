ajc logo
Johan Camargo, Sean Newcomb stand out in Gwinnett Stripers’ victory

Johan Camargo has three homers in Triple-A this season. AJC file photo
Atlanta Braves | 1 hour ago
By Staff reports

Orlando Arcia, Johan Camargo, and Travis Demeritte teamed up to hit the first set of back-to-back-to-back home runs in Gwinnett history as the Stripers (4-1) defeated the host Charlotte Knights 7-3 on Saturday night at Truist Field.

Camargo added another solo homer in the seventh to complete a 2-for-4, two-RBI game. He has three homers this season in Triple-A.

Up 1-0 in the sixth inning, the Stripers put the game away against Charlotte (1-4). Arcia clubbed a two-run shot to right-center, Camargo homered to left field, and Demeritte went deep to center for a 5-0 lead.

Ender Inciarte went 1-for-5 and scored a run while on an injury rehab assignment from the Braves. Reliever Chris Martin, also rehabbing, allowed a run in an inning, walking one and giving up a hit.

Sean Newcomb pitched a scoreless inning, striking out three.

Connor Johnstone (1-0) was sharp in a spot start for the Stripers, firing five innings of one-hit baseball, striking out five.

Since allowing 18 runs in the first two games of the series, Gwinnett pitchers have posted a 0.90 ERA (two earned runs in 20 innings) over the last three games.

