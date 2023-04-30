X

Jared Shuster struggles but Gwinnett Stripers beat Buffalo

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Braves prospect Jared Shuster gave up four earned runs and nine hits in four innings but the Gwinnett Stripers used a three-homer, five-run eighth to beat Buffalo Bisons 9-6 Saturday at Coolray Field.

Shuster allowed two home runs, walked two and struck out three. His Triple-A ERA is 3.46.

Joshua Fuentes, Hendrik Clementina and Nick Solak hit home runs in the eighth for the Stripers (10-15).

Yolmer Sanchez launched a three-run home run to give the Stripers a 3-0 lead in the first inning. But Buffalo went ahead 4-3 in the fourth inning.

Grant Holmes (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth to lock up the win for Gwinnett.

Solak went 3-for-5 with a double, the homer, and three RBIs.

Mike Soroka starts for Gwinnett Sunday in a game that starts at 1:05 p.m. in Lawrenceville.

