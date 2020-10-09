It’s Braves vs. Dodgers in NLCS

Bring on the Dodgers.
The Braves will face the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, a best-of-seven series that begins Monday. Both teams completed sweeps on the division series on Thursday. The Braves swept the Marlins with a 7-0 win and the Dodgers swept the Padres with a 12-3 win.
Both teams are undefeated this postseason as the Braves quickly eliminated the Reds and the Dodgers defeated the Brewers in the wild card round.
The NLCS will be play at the neutral site in Arlington, Texas. It will be played in seven straight days.
For the Dodgers, it’s their fourth trip to the NLCS is five seasons.
The Braves recently lost to the Dodgers in the 2018 NLDS, losing 3-1, after they captured the first of their current three straight National League East division titles.