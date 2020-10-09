It’s Braves vs. Dodgers in NLCS

The Braves will face the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, a best-of-seven series that begins Monday. Both teams completed sweeps on the division series on Thursday. The Braves swept the Marlins with a 7-0 win and the Dodgers swept the Padres with a 12-3 win.

Both teams are undefeated this postseason as the Braves quickly eliminated the Reds and the Dodgers defeated the Brewers in the wild card round.