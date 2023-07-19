In fourth stop of season, Seth Elledge is back in the big leagues

1 hour ago
For Seth Elledge, the Braves are another stop in a season full of them.

Elledge was called up to the team Wednesday, joining a bullpen missing several key pieces. The Braves are Elledge’s fourth team of the season, but first at the major league level.

He’s hoping to stick around a little while.

“It’s been a roller-coaster ride, for sure,” Elledge said. “Bounced around a lot, but I really, really like it here in Atlanta. Really excited to be a Brave.”

This season, Elledge has played for the Braves’ Triple-A team in Gwinnett, the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse, and the Tigers’ Triple-A squad in Toledo. He spent roughly a month with each team.

“It’s been a crazy, wild year,” Elledge said, “but (I’m) really happy I’m here right now with this organization.”

His journey has earned the respect of Braves manager Brian Snitker.

“There’s a lot of them guys out there, man,” Snitker said. “They just keep grinding and doing it. I know he’s happy to be here.”

It’s not Elledge’s first big league stint. He pitched in 23 games for the Cardinals in 2020 and 2021, but it’s been two years since he last pitched in the majors. He made his major league debut in an empty stadium, so he’s excited that his family will be able to see him this time.

“(My wife’s) super fired up,” Elledge said. “I’m really happy to have the family here today. It kind of feels like the first time all over again.”

Elledge found out he was getting promoted Tuesday shortly before midnight. He had just left the field, but his Gwinnett manager called him back to pack up his bag.

“It was worth it, for sure,” Elledge said.

With four different clubhouses, Elledge has learned to be himself wherever he goes. He acknowledged it’s been tough, but he’s tried to make the most of the journey.

“What I’ve just tried to learn is just to stick to my process and really stick to what works for me, stick to my strengths,” Elledge said.

Elledge might not have to wait long to make an impact. The Braves’ bullpen has struggled with injuries, and back-to-back short starts from Kolby Allard and Bryce Elder have taxed an already short-handed squad. Snitker said that Elledge will likely be called upon to pitch two innings.

“He’s a guy with some experience,” Snitker said. “It’s good to have those guys in there as a depth piece.”

Snitker said he first noticed Elledge ahead of the 2022 playoffs. After Elledge stood out during workouts, the Braves considered calling him up to the postseason roster but eventually decided against it. They moved him to the 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, but designated him for assignment in April.

Despite that, Elledge is just happy to be back.

“I love it here and it feels like home,” Elledge said. “I’m really excited to put the jersey on tonight.”

