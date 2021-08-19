Ian Anderson likely to make another rehab start

While manager Brian Snitker stopped short of 100% confirmation, it’s likely sidelined Braves starter Ian Anderson (shoulder inflammation) will make at least one more start during his rehab assignment in Triple-A Gwinnett.
Anderson, who’s working his way back from shoulder inflammation, impressed Tuesday, logging 4-1/3 scoreless innings and striking out six. It was his third rehab outing.
“I don’t know for sure (whether he’ll make another rehab start),” manager Brian Snitker said. “We haven’t gotten that far. He just threw last night. But yeah, there’s a chance. The (reports) were good. What’d he throw, 70 pitches (Anderson threw 76)? Everything was a lot more crisp. It was his best one so far.”
If Anderson makes another rehab start, that could align him to return during the Braves’ series against the Giants on Aug. 27-29.
The 23-year-old hasn’t pitched in a major-league game since July 11, when he experienced discomfort heading into the All-Star break. His return will further boost a strong Braves rotation. In his first full season, Anderson has a 3.56 ERA in 18 starts.
