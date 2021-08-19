ajc logo
X

Ian Anderson likely to make another rehab start

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Caption
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

While manager Brian Snitker stopped short of 100% confirmation, it’s likely sidelined Braves starter Ian Anderson (shoulder inflammation) will make at least one more start during his rehab assignment in Triple-A Gwinnett.

Anderson, who’s working his way back from shoulder inflammation, impressed Tuesday, logging 4-1/3 scoreless innings and striking out six. It was his third rehab outing.

“I don’t know for sure (whether he’ll make another rehab start),” manager Brian Snitker said. “We haven’t gotten that far. He just threw last night. But yeah, there’s a chance. The (reports) were good. What’d he throw, 70 pitches (Anderson threw 76)? Everything was a lot more crisp. It was his best one so far.”

If Anderson makes another rehab start, that could align him to return during the Braves’ series against the Giants on Aug. 27-29.

The 23-year-old hasn’t pitched in a major-league game since July 11, when he experienced discomfort heading into the All-Star break. His return will further boost a strong Braves rotation. In his first full season, Anderson has a 3.56 ERA in 18 starts.

Braves Lineup: The AJC presents a daily look at one thing to know about the Atlanta Braves today.

In Other News
1
Freddie Freeman hits for cycle as Braves sweep Marlins
2
Freddie Freeman becomes second Braves player to hit for cycle multiple...
3
Dansby Swanson emphatically flips script on his season
4
Braves announce 2022 spring training schedule
5
Huascar Ynoa picks up where he left off
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top