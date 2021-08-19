Ian Anderson likely to make another rehab start

Anderson, who’s working his way back from shoulder inflammation, impressed Tuesday, logging 4-1/3 scoreless innings and striking out six. It was his third rehab outing.

“I don’t know for sure (whether he’ll make another rehab start),” manager Brian Snitker said. “We haven’t gotten that far. He just threw last night. But yeah, there’s a chance. The (reports) were good. What’d he throw, 70 pitches (Anderson threw 76)? Everything was a lot more crisp. It was his best one so far.”