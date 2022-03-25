Ian Anderson, Kenley Jansen make spring debuts for Braves

Anderson’s exhibition season began swimmingly. He held Boston to two hits over his three frames, striking out four and walking one. He has two more outings before the regular season. He plans to cover four and five innings, respectively, in his remaining tune-ups.

“I’ve been talking with the coaches, I just want to work on – I feel like I’ve been getting ahead 0-2, 1-2, just closing that gap quicker,” Anderson said. “Just getting those guys out quicker. For the most part, I feel like my stuff was good, curveball was good.”

Braves notes:

- Closer Kenley Jansen, the long-time Dodger who joined the Braves a week ago, pitched for the first time this spring Friday. He retired the first two via flyouts before issuing a walk and seeing that runner score on right fielder Eddie Rosario’s error. Jansen finished by getting outfielder Jarren Duran to ground out to first. Jansen, 34, made an already deep bullpen even more potent. He had a 2.22 ERA with 38 saves in 69 games for the Dodgers last season.

- Veteran right-hander Tyler Thornburg pitched the fourth, collecting a strikeout in a clean frame. Thornburg, 33, has been derailed by injuries in recent years but once was one of the sport’s better relievers. The Braves took a flier on Thornburg, a no-risk moderate-upside opportunity.

“That was good stuff,” Snitker said. “That’s what we wanted to see. He showed enough in the workout to get us to sign him. It’s just a matter of getting him out there and putting our eyes on him.”

- Snitker, asked about his variable lineup options, expressed excitement at the different possibilities.

“It’s going to be a lineup where we can try to get the matchups we want,” Snitker said. “And not make it easy on the opposition. I don’t know what that is yet. We’re still going through certain scenarios. It’s versatile. In a DH world, it’s not so important as far as the prototypical leadoff guy, second guy, things like that. In this format, it gives us a pretty deep lineup.”

Friday’s batting order is one fans might see when the regular season begins. It featured right fielder Eddie Rosario at leadoff and first baseman Matt Olson hitting second. They were followed by third baseman Austin Riley, left fielder Marcell Ozuna, designated hitter Alex Dickerson, second baseman Ozzie Albies, center fielder Adam Duvall, catcher Travis d’Arnaud and shortstop Dansby Swanson.