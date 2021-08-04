Ian Anderson, Huasar Ynoa pitching for Triple-A Gwinnett this week

Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (shoulder inflammation) is scheduled to begin his rehab assignment Thursday night with Triple-A Gwinnett, the team announced. Fellow right-hander Huascar Ynoa (hand) is set to pitch for the Stripers the following night in his second rehab start.
Both games are scheduled for Coolray Field in Lawrenceville and to begin at 7:05 p.m.
Anderson has been sidelined since July 11 with right-shoulder inflammation. The 23-year-old owns a 3.56 ERA over 18 starts in the first full season of his career.
The Braves’ rotation has stabilized despite Anderson’s absence. Only the Brewers’ rotation has posted a better ERA in the National League since the All-Star break. It’s helped that young lefty Kyle Muller has exceeded any realistic expectations. The team also received two strong starts from Touki Toussaint.
Reinserting Anderson into the rotation will only bolster the Braves for their stretch run. Similar can be said of Ynoa, who was the breakout star of the season until he broke his hand May 16. Ynoa logged two innings with High-A Rome in his first rehab outing and continues progressing toward a return. He’ll likely be used as a reliever, given the situation. Ynoa, 23, had a 3.02 ERA across nine games (eight starts).
The Braves also will get veteran catcher Travis d’Arnaud (thumb) back this month. He’s been out since early May. They’re getting reinforcements just in time for the final six weeks of the season, when one of the Braves, Mets or Phillies will claim the lackluster NL East.