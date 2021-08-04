Ian Anderson, Huasar Ynoa pitching for Triple-A Gwinnett this week

The Braves’ rotation has stabilized despite Anderson’s absence. Only the Brewers’ rotation has posted a better ERA in the National League since the All-Star break. It’s helped that young lefty Kyle Muller has exceeded any realistic expectations. The team also received two strong starts from Touki Toussaint.

Reinserting Anderson into the rotation will only bolster the Braves for their stretch run. Similar can be said of Ynoa, who was the breakout star of the season until he broke his hand May 16. Ynoa logged two innings with High-A Rome in his first rehab outing and continues progressing toward a return. He’ll likely be used as a reliever, given the situation. Ynoa, 23, had a 3.02 ERA across nine games (eight starts).