‘I loved every second of it’: Braves manager Brian Snitker had hectic offseason

They had never seen their facility like this.

There are World Series banners and logos everywhere. Around the ballpark. On windows and doors. Snitker said the signage is also all over the walls inside the facility. The manager said he constantly pinches himself when seeing it all because it makes him think back to the euphoric experiences that culminated in a ring.

“Just makes you continually be proud and feel really good about everything that we accomplished last year,” Snitker said, “and even more anxious to get this thing rolling and get back playing ball.”

The Braves, of course, hope to repeat as World Series champions. They face stiff competition in the NL East, with the Mets acquiring Max Scherzer, Starling Marte and others this offseason.

But Atlanta already knows how to put together a championship run. “I think for a few years, we’d been building toward that,” left-handed reliever Tyler Matzek said. They have that experience and can carry it into this season.

“Everyone has been growing and growing together,” the 31-year-old Matzek said. “We still got a young core, honestly. I’m one of the older guys, but the rest of the talent in that clubhouse, a lot of really young, talented guys. Having that experience of going ahead and winning it one time, and matching that with the young talent, I think they can go on a run. I’m just trying to be part of it.”

Charlie Morton couldn’t communicate with Braves’ medical staff

Charlie Morton on Sunday threw a 20-pitch bullpen session. Morton, who fractured his right fibula in Game 1 of the World Series, seems optimistic about his status.

“I think we’re going to be smart about it, but right now I would expect that I’ll be able to do what’s required of me,” Morton said. “I think I’m in a good spot.”

It doesn’t appear Morton will have any major restrictions. He looked healthy when throwing his side session. He didn’t say anything that would indicate he wouldn’t be ready for opening day, though Morton and the Braves have not said anything definitive.

On the morning after fracturing his leg – and still managing to get three more outs before exiting the game – Morton still hoped he wouldn’t need surgery. But then he underwent imaging that revealed his bone was “in pieces.” He said he had a plate with screws inserted into his leg.

He was on crutches, then in a boot. He then transitioned to wearing a shoe around the house.

The most difficult part: Due to the lockout, Morton couldn’t communicate with the Braves’ medical staff.

“That part’s difficult because a lot of what you do in certain rehabs is dependent upon your time frames for baseball,” he said. “So they might slow you down or speed you up, but really it’s not like I’m rehabbing for something else. I’m rehabbing to perform as a professional athlete. There were those goals and those expectations I think I had. That was the messy part was rehabbing for the season while not really being able to coordinate with the people that I work with and I work for.”

Tyler Matzek’s World Series parade moment

During the Braves’ World Series parade, Matzek was running through the street celebrating with fans when, suddenly, a Marietta police officer grabbed him. To onlookers, it appeared as if the officer had arrested Matzek.

The video went viral. Matzek said his friends and family members haven’t let him live it down yet.

“(My wife) was on the bus, she was freaking out thinking I was getting arrested,” Matzek said. “It was just a little mistake in identity, but if that was the worst thing that happened during the parade, that means it was a pretty successful parade.”

Updates on Acuña, Soroka, Yates

Asked about Ronald Acuña Jr.’s status after tearing his ACL last summer, Snitker said the Braves would need to evaluate the outfielder in camp but “I know the reports are really good. Really good. I guess he’s worked his rear off.” Acuña appears to still be on track for a May return, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

It’s still early, but the initial thought is that righties Mike Soroka and Kirby Yates will not pitch for the Braves until after the All-Star break.

Soroka, a starting pitcher who has been derailed by injuries, re-tore his Achilles tendon last June. Yates, a reliever signed over the offseason, underwent Tommy John surgery last March.