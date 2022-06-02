ajc logo
Huascar Ynoa has solid outing in Gwinnett victory

Huascar Ynoa is 1-2 with a 5.09 ERA in Triple A.

Credit: Curtis Compton

Huascar Ynoa is 1-2 with a 5.09 ERA in Triple A. AJC file photo

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 44 minutes ago

Phil Gosselin’s two-run double in the bottom of the 10th inning capped off the Gwinnett Stripers’ 8-7 walk-off win over the Louisville Bats on Wednesday night at Coolray Field.

Starter Huascar Ynoa pitched well for Gwinnett, allowing one run and two hits in five innings. He struck out seven and walked four. Ynoa is 1-2 with a 5.09 ERA in Triple A.

Solo home runs from Braden Shewmake (his third), Alex Dickerson (fourth), and Preston Tucker (third) gave the Stripers a 3-1 lead after six innings. Louisville clawed back to take a 5-3 lead in the eighth. The Stripers rebounded in the bottom of the inning, with Dickerson’s bases-loaded walk and Hernan Perez’s two-run single giving them a 6-5 advantage. Louisville’s Taylor Motter tied the game in the ninth on a homer off Victor Vodnik. After Sandy Leon’s go-ahead single in the 10th off Gwinnett’s Michael Tonkin, Gosselin doubled in Shewmake and Travis Demeritte for the victory.

Gosselin finished the night 3-for-4 with a double, walk, run, and the two RBIs.

Gwinnett is 26-24 while Louisville fell to 17-32.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

