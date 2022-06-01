How Braves starter Spencer Strider’s change-up was born

He said having this clear and detailed idea of this new offering – before even throwing it – “goes ahead and sets my mind and my body into what I’m trying to achieve, rather than getting on the mound and just kind of feeling it out and searching.” And if you’re searching, he added, nothing will stick.

“That’s why I think that I’m not super surprised that I was able to throw it well (Monday), just because that’s all I worked on, and I was very purposeful about developing it,” Strider said. “When you do that, you have that process behind things. It tends to stick because you establish it more, and it’s grounded in something far more deep than just one day. You feel something and you find something. That stuff tends to fall apart a lot easier.”

In Monday’s start, the first of his MLB career, Strider allowed five earned runs over 4-1/3 innings. This line, however, is criminal. His defense let him down, and he pitched much better than the box score indicated.

Strider threw 16 change-ups in that outing. The pitch got eight swings, and four of those were swings and misses. The Diamondbacks put two of Strider’s change-ups in play, but the average exit velocity on those was only 72 mph.

This season, Strider has hurled 25 change-ups. Opponents have not yet collected a hit against that pitch.

Strider is a flamethrower whose fastball averages 99 mph. He regularly hits triple digits. This is why his slider and change-up are so important. If those pitches are working, hitters will be uncomfortable and off-balance.

Strider’s change-up averages 88 mph. “Even if the movement isn’t great, per se, for a change-up, the speed difference is still really big, so that helps me out,” he said. The pitch succeeded Monday, and Strider will look to use it going forward.

“He’s handled everything we’ve thrown at him, and more,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said following Monday’s game. “I’ve been so impressed with this young man.”

Acuña out of Wednesday’s lineup

Ronald Acuña was out of Wednesday’s lineup. The Braves said he felt a little sore in the morning.

Tuesday marked the outfielder’s first game on artificial turf. The club is maintaining a daily approach to evaluating Acuña.

The Braves are staring at four games at Coors Field, which features a vast outfield. Having Acuña in the lineup would maximize their outfield defense.

Olson heating up at the plate

First baseman Matt Olson appears to be coming around.

Since May 18, he is 15-for-49 with nine doubles, two home runs and six RBIs. He leads the majors with 23 doubles.

In Tuesday’s loss, Olson went 4-for-4 with two doubles and a home run.

“I’m actually just trying to do less mechanically,” Olson said. “I felt like sometimes I got a little tied up in that. Just wanted to take some attention out and trust myself, and felt better.”

Late-game woes

In Tuesday’s loss, an ugly one, Arizona outscored the Braves by four runs following the fifth inning.

This season, the Braves have been outscored 113-84 from the sixth inning and on. That minus-29 run differential in these frames is the worst in baseball.

In 2021, the Braves were plus-46 in those innings, the seventh-best mark in the majors.

Braves claim Dunand off waivers

The Braves on Wednesday announced they claimed infielder Joe Dunand off waivers from the Marlins. The Braves optioned the 26-year-old to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Dunand is former MLB star Alex Rodriguez’s nephew. With the Marlins, Dunand, who made his debut last month, homered in his first career at-bat.

The Braves also placed catcher Manny Piña, who is out for the season after wrist surgery, on the 60-day injured list. This frees a 40-man roster spot.