High school baseball field named for Brian Snitker

Welcome to Macon, Illinois: Home of Brian Snitker Field.
The Meridian High School baseball field was recently named for the Braves manager and will also honor the 1971 team that finished runner-up in the state.
“I’m honored,” Snitker said Thursday. “It’s pretty cool. … Hopefully I can get back there one day and see it in person.”
Known as the Macon High Ironmen then, Snitker attended the school and played right field for the team that almost won a state championship. The 50th anniversary of the accomplishment will be in June. The school and team are known as the Meridian High Hawks today.
“We were a Hoosiers that lost,” Snitker said in reference to the movie based on the small-town basketball team that won the Indiana state championship.
The story gets better as Meridian’s Mitch Ripple threw a no-hitter on the first game played on the field after it was named for Snitker.
