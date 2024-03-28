Here is the Braves’ official opening-day roster for 2024

BreakingNews
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. bats during Game 4 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Philadelphia. National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. returned to the Atlanta Braves' spring training lineup on Thursday, March 14, 2024, two weeks before opening day.(AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

PHILADELPHIA — In October, the Braves’ season ended here in Philadelphia. The brutal ending fueled the attitude the club has carried into this season.

On Thursday, the Braves announced their 26-man roster for Friday’s “opening day” – in quotes because Thursday’s game was postponed because rain.

There are no surprises on the roster. The Braves, as expected, selected Jesse Chavez – signed to a minor-league deal Monday – to the major-league roster. They also placed left-hander Angel Perdomo (left elbow UCL reconstruction surgery) on the 15-day injured list to begin the season.

After debuting for the Braves in July, Forrest Wall has made his first opening-day roster. He’s the lone first-timer in that group.

Sixteen players return from last season’s opening-day roster. The group includes five guys who are playing for the Braves for the first time.

Here’s the Braves’ 26-man roster to begin the season:

Starting pitchers: Spencer Strider, Max Fried, Chris Sale, Charlie Morton, Reynaldo López

Bullpen: Raisel Iglesias, A.J. Minter, Pierce Johnson, Joe Jiménez, Aaron Bummer, Tyler Matzek, Dylan Lee, Jesse Chavez

Catchers: Sean Murphy, Travis d’Arnaud

Infielders: Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, Orlando Arcia, Luis Guillorme

Outfielders: Ronald Acuña Jr., Michael Harris II, Jarred Kelenic, Adam Duvall, Forrest Wall

Designated hitter: Marcell Ozuna

