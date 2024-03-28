Here is the Braves’ official opening-day roster for 2024

PHILADELPHIA — In October, the Braves’ season ended here in Philadelphia. The brutal ending fueled the attitude the club has carried into this season.

On Thursday, the Braves announced their 26-man roster for Friday’s “opening day” – in quotes because Thursday’s game was postponed because rain.

There are no surprises on the roster. The Braves, as expected, selected Jesse Chavez – signed to a minor-league deal Monday – to the major-league roster. They also placed left-hander Angel Perdomo (left elbow UCL reconstruction surgery) on the 15-day injured list to begin the season.