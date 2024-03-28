Here is the Braves’ official opening-day roster for 2024

PHILADELPHIA — In October, the Braves’ season ended here in Philadelphia. The brutal ending fueled the attitude the club has carried into this season.
On Thursday, the Braves announced their 26-man roster for Friday’s “opening day” – in quotes because Thursday’s game was postponed because rain.
There are no surprises on the roster. The Braves, as expected, selected Jesse Chavez – signed to a minor-league deal Monday – to the major-league roster. They also placed left-hander Angel Perdomo (left elbow UCL reconstruction surgery) on the 15-day injured list to begin the season.
After debuting for the Braves in July, Forrest Wall has made his first opening-day roster. He’s the lone first-timer in that group.
Sixteen players return from last season’s opening-day roster. The group includes five guys who are playing for the Braves for the first time.
Here’s the Braves’ 26-man roster to begin the season:
Starting pitchers: Spencer Strider, Max Fried, Chris Sale, Charlie Morton, Reynaldo López
Bullpen: Raisel Iglesias, A.J. Minter, Pierce Johnson, Joe Jiménez, Aaron Bummer, Tyler Matzek, Dylan Lee, Jesse Chavez
Catchers: Sean Murphy, Travis d’Arnaud
Infielders: Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, Orlando Arcia, Luis Guillorme
Outfielders: Ronald Acuña Jr., Michael Harris II, Jarred Kelenic, Adam Duvall, Forrest Wall
Designated hitter: Marcell Ozuna
