Here are the Braves’ five Silver Slugger Awards finalists for 2022

Swanson’s .277 batting average was the highest of his career for a full season. He posted a .776 OPS. He hit 25 homers and drove in a career-high 96 runs.

Despite a couple of extended slumps this season, Olson ended the regular season with 34 homers and 103 RBIs.

With d’Arnaud and William Contreras, the Braves had a catching tandem that posted incredible offensive numbers. D’Arnaud launched a career-high 18 homers and drove in 60 runs.

The Braves knew Harris would play outstanding defense. They might not have expected this level of production at the plate: He hit .297 with an .853 OPS, homered 19 times and drove in 64 runs. He could win NL Rookie of the Year.

Riley, Swanson and d’Arnaud were NL All-Stars this season.