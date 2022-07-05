Gwinnett Stripers defeat Charlotte at home to begin six-game series

Goins was 2-for-4 for the Stripers (38-41), and Joe Dunand was 2-for-3 with a run scored in the first game of a six-game series between the Stripers and the Knights. The teams are off Tuesday and resume the series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday. The series concludes Sunday afternoon.

Each team scored three runs in the first inning. Charlotte’s first two scored on a throwing error by Dunand. Then a sac fly scored the third. Gwinnett’s first run came on a run-scoring single by Pat Valaika that drove home Drew Waters. The next was the product of a run-scoring single by Tucker that scored Braden Shewmake. The third came on a sacrifice fly by Alex Dickerson that scored Valaika.