Gwinnett Stripers announce opening-night roster

The Gwinnett Stripers announced their 28-man opening-day roster Friday, and it includes eight players on the Braves’ 40-man roster, plus another fan favorite who has rejoined the Braves organization.
The Stripers will open their season at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.
Popular former Braves infielder Charlie Culberson is on the roster. Culberson took part in spring training with Tampa Bay Rays this spring, but he was released last week. The Braves signed him to a minor league contract Tuesday and assigned him to Gwinnett on Friday. A Calhoun High School graduate, Culberson played with the Braves from 2018-20.
The roster also includes pitchers Michael Soroka, Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder and infielder Vaughn Grissom among the players with significant Braves ties.
Gwinnett Stripers opening-night roster
Pitchers (15): RH Ian Anderson*, RH Bryce Elder*, RH Seth Elledge*, RH Grant Holmes, RH Connor Johnstone, RH Nolan Kingham, LH Brian Moran, RH Roel Ramirez, LH Yacksel Rios, RH Michael Soroka*, RH Jackson Stephens, RH Matt Swarmer, RH Ty Tice, RH Allan Winans, LH Danny Young
Catchers (2): Joe Hudson, Chadwick Tromp
Infielders (6): Charlie Culberson, Joshua Fuentes, Vaughn Grissom*, Hoy Park, Yolmer Sanchez, Braden Shewmake*
Outfielders (5): Justin Dean, Jordan Luplow*, Magneuris Sierra, Forrest Wall, Eli White*
* - member of the Braves’ 40-man roster
