X

Gwinnett Stripers announce opening-night roster

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago
Culberson, Soroka, Anderson and Grissom among players with significant Braves ties

The Gwinnett Stripers announced their 28-man opening-day roster Friday, and it includes eight players on the Braves’ 40-man roster, plus another fan favorite who has rejoined the Braves organization.

The Stripers will open their season at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

Popular former Braves infielder Charlie Culberson is on the roster. Culberson took part in spring training with Tampa Bay Rays this spring, but he was released last week. The Braves signed him to a minor league contract Tuesday and assigned him to Gwinnett on Friday. A Calhoun High School graduate, Culberson played with the Braves from 2018-20.

The roster also includes pitchers Michael Soroka, Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder and infielder Vaughn Grissom among the players with significant Braves ties.

Gwinnett Stripers opening-night roster

Pitchers (15): RH Ian Anderson*, RH Bryce Elder*, RH Seth Elledge*, RH Grant Holmes, RH Connor Johnstone, RH Nolan Kingham, LH Brian Moran, RH Roel Ramirez, LH Yacksel Rios, RH Michael Soroka*, RH Jackson Stephens, RH Matt Swarmer, RH Ty Tice, RH Allan Winans, LH Danny Young

Catchers (2): Joe Hudson, Chadwick Tromp

Infielders (6): Charlie Culberson, Joshua Fuentes, Vaughn Grissom*, Hoy Park, Yolmer Sanchez, Braden Shewmake*

Outfielders (5): Justin Dean, Jordan Luplow*, Magneuris Sierra, Forrest Wall, Eli White*

* - member of the Braves’ 40-man roster

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Athens cookie-dough store encounters backlash over ‘Bullard’s Buckeye Crunch’ 4h ago

Credit: AP

Max Fried’s injury is bummer for Braves on ‘fun’ opening day
18h ago

Stegeman Coliseum expected to be open for play in the fall
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High school basketball all-state, all-metro teams

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High school basketball all-state, all-metro teams

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

High school girls all-state basketball teams
The Latest

For Braves play-by-play broadcaster Brandon Gaudin, preparation is everything
6h ago
AJC Braves Report: Braves win the opener, but Fried goes down
15h ago
Five observations on Braves’ opening-day win over Nationals
18h ago
Featured

FINAL DAY to vote for the 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Easter egg hunts, Atlanta Persian Festival...
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
19h ago
countdown background
6
D
5
H
39
M
56
S
Home Opener
closing-icon
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top