Gwinnett Stripers announce opening-night roster

The Stripers will open their season at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Popular former Braves infielder Charlie Culberson is on the roster. Culberson took part in spring training with Tampa Bay Rays this spring, but he was released last week. The Braves signed him to a minor league contract Tuesday and assigned him to Gwinnett on Friday. A Calhoun High School graduate, Culberson played with the Braves from 2018-20.