Guillermo Heredia is the Braves’ surprise April hero

It’s scary to imagine where the Braves would be without Heredia. Pache struggled before his injury, going 4-for-30. Heredia’s recent play led the Braves to option Pache to the alternate site, where he’ll try to find his swing. Inciarte, whose offensive limitations are well documented, was hitting well just before he suffered a hamstring injury.

Over the past three seasons, the Braves have done a superb job finding unheralded contributors. Players like Matt Joyce, Charlie Culberson, Adeiny Hechavarria and Billy Hamilton, among others, have played key roles during the team’s reign back atop the National League East. However Heredia’s season develops, he’s already made an unexpected impact.

As it has turned out, Heredia has been a perfect fit beyond his on-field play. His energy and enthusiasm makes him a perfect match for a Braves clubhouse loaded with such.

“He’s great,” starter Charlie Morton said. “I had the pleasure of playing with him in Tampa (Heredia played 89 games for the Rays in 2019). He’s great on the field, he’s exciting to watch. He has speed, plays the outfield well. He’ll give you good at-bats. But I also just enjoy being around him.’'

“When I found out we were going to have the opportunity to pick him up in spring training, I was really excited. I was excited for him, too, just knowing the kind of human being he is. I love the guy and I think he’s great.”

Morton, 37, has had many different teammates in his 14-year career, so the over-the-top praise is noteworthy. It adds credibility when the manager echoes the same sentiments, too.

“All the guys from Tampa say (nice things),” Snitker said. “He was a clubhouse favorite as far as his makeup and the energy he brings. He’s one of those infectious personality type guys. I’ll tell you what, he fits right in here. He has that high energy on the bench. He goes right with those other guys. He’s done a really good job.”

Clubhouse fit is always among the Braves’ priorities. While some might scoff at the concept of team culture, under Snitker, the Braves have undoubtedly built a tight, team-first atmosphere. It’s helped them maximize veterans like Heredia.

It’s only April and circumstances change – remember how dynamic Preston Tucker was to start the 2018 season before Ronald Acuna’s arrival – but Heredia deserves the applause. The Braves entered the season concerned about their depth. After 23 games, Pablo Sandoval, Ehire Adrianza and Heredia have mitigated those worries, at least for now.

“Tremendous teammate from the second I met him,” outfielder Ronald Acuna said, via team interpreter Franco Garcia. “He’s done a terrific job on the field. Truly, I hope he can stay healthy just so he can keep doing what he’s been doing on the field.”