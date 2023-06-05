X

Fried placed on 60-day IL, Soroka headed to Gwinnett

Credit: AP photo

Credit: AP photo

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
Updated 12 minutes ago

The Braves made a pair of pitching moves on Monday, transferring Max Fried to the 60-day injured list and optioning Michael Soroka to Gwinnett.

Fried suffered a left hamstring strain while running to cover first base in the season opener and was placed on the injured list. In three starts after coming off the injured list, Fried had 16-2/3 scoreless innings against San Diego, Houston and New York.

Fried returned to the injured list May 9 with a left forearm strain. Fried’s transfer to the 60-day list opened a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Lucas Williams, who was claimed off waivers from the Dodgers and optioned to Gwinnett.

Soroka made two starts on the team’s recent road trip, his first appearance in the majors since the 2020 season.

About the Author

AJC Sports
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

MARTA plans to build ‘arterial rapid transit’ lines – what are they?5h ago

Federal lawsuits claim data hack at Mercer University exposed 93,000 people
1h ago

Credit: Family photo

Charles Marquez Brown, shot to death at 15, remembered for spirit, smile
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Which metro Atlanta school districts are seeing turnover at the top?
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Which metro Atlanta school districts are seeing turnover at the top?
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man found shot to death in parked truck outside Conyers motel
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ronald Acuña Jr. By the Numbers: Braves superstar has been elite
7h ago
AJC Braves Report podcast: Eddie Rosario’s grand slam salvages road trip
9h ago
‘Just trying to breathe’: Braves’ AJ Smith-Shawver has successful MLB debut
18h ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

LIVE UPDATES: Atlanta Public Safety Training Center faces funding vote
4h ago
When HOPE and Zell scholarships pay same for tuition, what sets them apart?
Profiles in perseverance: What makes these Georgia 2023 graduates special
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top