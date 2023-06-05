Fried placed on 60-day IL, Soroka headed to Gwinnett

The Braves made a pair of pitching moves on Monday, transferring Max Fried to the 60-day injured list and optioning Michael Soroka to Gwinnett.

Fried suffered a left hamstring strain while running to cover first base in the season opener and was placed on the injured list. In three starts after coming off the injured list, Fried had 16-2/3 scoreless innings against San Diego, Houston and New York.

Fried returned to the injured list May 9 with a left forearm strain. Fried’s transfer to the 60-day list opened a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Lucas Williams, who was claimed off waivers from the Dodgers and optioned to Gwinnett.

Soroka made two starts on the team’s recent road trip, his first appearance in the majors since the 2020 season.