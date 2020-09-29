X

Freddie Freeman wins NL player of the month for September

092220 Atlanta: Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (from left), Freddie Freeman, and Dansby Swanson celebrate clinching their third consecutive National League East championship title with a 11-1 victory over the Miami Marlins in a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Braves | 39 minutes ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves first baseman made his MVP case in September, assembling a productive stretch that earned him National League player of the month, MLB announced Monday.

Freeman hit .375/.496/.750 with eight homers and 32 RBIs in September. He drew 20 walks and struck out only 14 times.

It capped a tremendous season for Freeman, who might be the NL MVP favorite. He hit .341/.462/.640 with 13 homers, 53 RBIs and 51 runs scored while playing in all 60 games. Most important to Freeman, his team won the NL East for the third consecutive season.

As Freeman has reiterated on numerous occasions, his individual accomplishments mean little if the Braves are an early postseason exit again. The Braves begin their pennant bid Wednesday, when they host the Reds in a best-of-three wild card round at Truist Park.

