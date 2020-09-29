Freddie Freeman wins NL player of the month for September

Freeman hit .375/.496/.750 with eight homers and 32 RBIs in September. He drew 20 walks and struck out only 14 times.

It capped a tremendous season for Freeman, who might be the NL MVP favorite. He hit .341/.462/.640 with 13 homers, 53 RBIs and 51 runs scored while playing in all 60 games. Most important to Freeman, his team won the NL East for the third consecutive season.