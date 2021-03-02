Freddie Freeman thinks he’ll begin season hitting No. 3 in lineup

Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman won the National League MVP after spending the bulk of last season hitting second in the order. But with the NL returning to traditional rules - that means no designated hitter - he might shift back to the No. 3 spot, where he’s spent most of his career.
Manager Brian Snitker and Freeman haven’t yet had a conversation about the lineup, but both have indicated there’s logic to moving Freeman back to the third spot. It’s a worthy debate. The RBI chances will be greater hitting third than second, though as Freeman acknowledged, hitting second will translate to more plate appearances overall.
“The 2-hole with the pitcher hitting, the opportunities for RBI situations aren’t as great, but I do realize that hitting in the 2-hole over 162 games, you’re going to get way more appearances than you would in the 3-hole,” he said. “I think I’m going to hit third, probably, at the beginning and figure it out. We can figure that out in spring training, too. That’s up to Snit.”
If Freeman moves back to third, Ronald Acuna would lead off, with Ozzie Albies likely hitting second. Freeman would be followed by Marcell Ozuna, who hit No. 3 for most of the 2020 season, and then Travis d’Arnaud, who’d go from cleanup to fifth.
There won’t be any answers until later in the regular season. As productive as Freeman was hitting second, replacing the DH with a pitcher flailing in the ninth spot changes the equation. The lineup experimentation can begin Friday, when Freeman makes his spring debut.
“I know the RBI opportunities aren’t as great, but I’m going to get more opportunities in the 2-hole,” Freeman said. “It worked out well last year in the 2-hole. … It’s just hard when you have the pitcher hitting ninth. You don’t know. It’s a whole different animal. We’ll figure it out by April 1.”