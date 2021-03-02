Freddie Freeman thinks he’ll begin season hitting No. 3 in lineup

Manager Brian Snitker and Freeman haven’t yet had a conversation about the lineup, but both have indicated there’s logic to moving Freeman back to the third spot. It’s a worthy debate. The RBI chances will be greater hitting third than second, though as Freeman acknowledged, hitting second will translate to more plate appearances overall.

“The 2-hole with the pitcher hitting, the opportunities for RBI situations aren’t as great, but I do realize that hitting in the 2-hole over 162 games, you’re going to get way more appearances than you would in the 3-hole,” he said. “I think I’m going to hit third, probably, at the beginning and figure it out. We can figure that out in spring training, too. That’s up to Snit.”