Freddie Freeman: ‘There is nothing going on’ with potential contract talks

Freeman, the reigning NL MVP, said he wasn’t concerned about his contract status Tuesday. He didn’t sound very interested in negotiating during the season.

“I don’t know if we could really even talk right now,” Freeman said. “That would be a distraction, and I don’t like distractions. So my main focus is the game tonight. I don’t think there’s going to be much talking going on anytime soon.”

That won’t quell fan concerns that Freeman could end up reaching free agency this winter. While to many it’s felt like an inevitability that Freeman would re-sign with the Braves, until it happens, the door is left open for another result.

On the field, Freeman expects his results to soon improve after a slow start. He’s hit .232/.394/.536 with five homers, 10 RBIs and 10 runs scored over the first 16 games. The underlying data suggests Freeman has been struck with bad luck that will eventually level out. Remember: He started slowly last season, hitting .190 in his first 13 games before surging the rest of the campaign en route to becoming the Braves’ first MVP winner since 1999.

“I feel great at the plate,” Freeman said. “I’ve been hitting the ball hard. At the beginning, I was only working on the right side of the field. A lot of balls I was pulling to the right side. Even though I was still hitting it hard, it wasn’t where I really wanted it to go. The field is starting to shift back to middle and left center. I think that’s why balls are starting to get through a little more. I feel great at the plate. I’ve been seeing the ball really well, so hopefully that can continue.”