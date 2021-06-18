Freddie Freeman carries seven-game hitting streak into Friday

- The Braves haven’t announced a starter for Sunday’s series finale against the Cardinals. “We’ll see how we get there,” manager Brian Snitker said, which means they’ll announce the decision following Saturday’s contest. The team will also need an additional starter for one of Monday’s doubleheader games in New York against the Mets.

- Snitker praised young catcher William Contreras, who’s recently made improvements defensively. It’s been a series of good and bad for the backstop, who possesses an impressive bat but has struggled at times behind the plate, especially with passed balls.

“He and (coaching coach) Sal (Fasano) have been working,” Snitker said. “Just the job he did (Thursday) with Charlie (Morton), man, that was pretty good. He’s improving. He’s slowing the game down. He’s doing everything that you’d want to a young player to do. It’s been really good. It’s a young kid with a lot of talent that you’re just going to have to be patient with and, on my part, try not to give him too much.”