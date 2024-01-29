Former Braves third base coach Jimy Williams dies at age 80

Jimy Williams, who once was the Braves’ third base coach, died at age 80.
The Braves, along with the Blue Jays and Red Sox, all confirmed the sad news on social media on Monday.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Jimy’s family and friends,” the Braves wrote in a post on X, which was formerly known as Twitter.
Williams was Hall-of-Fame manager Bobby Cox’s third base coach from 1991-96. He won his first World Series in 1995.
Williams, who was born in Santa Maria, California, managed the Blue Jays from 1986-89, the Red Sox from 1997-2001 and the Astros from 2002-04.
He also worked 15 years as a coach, including 13 as a third base coach for Toronto and Atlanta. He spent the other two seasons as a bench coach for the Phillies, with whom he won another World Series.
Before he became a coach, he had a brief playing career that included a very short stint in the majors.
