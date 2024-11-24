Breaking: Former Braves star Rico Carty dies at age 85
Former Braves star Rico Carty dies at age 85

Braves outfielder Rico Carty was the National League batting champion in 1970. AJC file photo
Braves outfielder Rico Carty was the National League batting champion in 1970. AJC file photo
By AJC Sports
11 minutes ago

Former Milwaukee and Atlanta Brave Rico Carty died Sunday, according to multiple reports. He was 85.

Carty played 15 seasons in the Major Leagues from 1963-79, including with the Braves from 1963-72. He also played for the Rangers, Cubs, A’s, Indians (now Guardians) and Blue Jays.

He was inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame in 2023.

With the Braves, Carty posted a .317 batting average for the franchise, which ranks sixth in club history and is tied for first in the Atlanta era. He has the highest career WAR of any left fielder in Braves history. In 1970, an All-Star season, he hit .366, which is the highest batting average in Atlanta history – and tied for sixth in the franchise’s overall history. He helped the franchise win its first National League Western Division title in 1969.

“I’ll tell you what: I’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” Carty said in 2023 upon his induction into the Braves Hall of Fame.

Carty, from the Dominican Republic, took pride in valuing the fans. He used to throw the ball up into the stands, and the Braves would fine him $5 each time he did it. Keep in mind: He only earned $1,000 a month – before taxes.

Eventually, someone with the team said not to fine Carty because he was going to keep doing it.

“And that’s the truth,” Carty said. “I kept doing it.”

Over his 15-year career, Carty hit .299 with 204 home runs and 890 RBIs. He played in 1,651 games, accumulating 1,677 hits in 5,606 at bats.

After a four-year minor-league career, Carty debuted in 1964. He finished second to Roberto Clemente for the National League batting crown with a .330 average. He was runner-up to Dick Allen for the Rookie of the Year.

