Former Braves pitcher Odalis Perez dies at age 43

Pérez went 15-10 with a 3.00 ERA in his first season with Los Angeles. He pitched in the All-Star Game that summer, striking out Alex Rodriguez and Jorge Posada in his one inning.

Pérez pitched a one-hitter that same year, taking a perfect game into the seventh inning against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. That was one of his two major league shutouts, both in 2002.

Caption Braves pitcher Odalis Perez throws during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Atlanta, Tuesday, April 27, 1999. File photo Credit: AP

Perez threw the first pitch at Nationals Park and was an All-Star with the Dodgers during a 10-year career in the majors,

He went 7-12 for the Nationals in 2008, his final season in the majors. He began that year as the starting pitcher on opening day in Washington’s first game at Nationals Park after moving from RFK Stadium.

After President George W. Bush made a ceremonial toss, Pérez threw the first pitch for real, which the Braves’ Kelly Johnson fouled off. Johnson struck out and Pérez went on to pitch five innings, allowing his only run on a homer by Chipper Jones. The Nationals beat the Braves 3-2 on Ryan Zimmerman’s game-ending home run in the ninth.