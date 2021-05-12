Filing shows details of Braves’ $676 million in debt

The Braves’ debt consists of $286 million from the construction of Truist Park, $245 million from the construction of The Battery Atlanta mixed-use complex adjacent to the stadium, $30 million from the construction of a spring-training facility and $115 million from operating credit facilities, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Braves’ total debt, as of March 31, is up slightly from $674 million at the end of 2020 and up considerably from $559 million at the end of 2019.