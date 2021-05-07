Braves’ latest financial results: Revenue down in first quarter

Liberty Media said the Braves’ revenue decline for January through March was “more than offset” by a reduction in expenses. The company attributed the lower expenses to the reduced capacity at spring training games, lower personnel costs, reduced scouting costs, reduced costs related to the delay in the start of the minor-league season, lower marketing expenses and “other cost reduction initiatives.” The Braves’ major-league player payroll also is down significantly from last season, but that won’t show up in the financial results until the second quarter.

Because MLB teams generate the vast majority of their revenue and profit in the second and third quarters each year, the Braves typically show large operating losses in the first quarter, as was the case again this year.

The Braves had an operating loss before depreciation and amortization of $20 million in the January-March quarter, an improvement from a loss of $25 million in the same period last year, Liberty Media said. The company attributed that improvement to the reduction in expenses outweighing the reduction in revenue.

The Braves’ debt as of March 31 was $676 million, up slightly from $674 million on Dec. 31. The debt mostly stems from the construction of Truist Park (formerly named SunTrust Park) and the new spring training complex and the continuing construction at The Battery.

The Braves are one of the few pro sports franchises with publicly traded stock — a tracking stock Liberty Media issued in 2016 to allow investors to buy and sell shares in the team separate from the rest of the company. That requires the quarterly disclosure of financial information that other teams tend to keep secret.

For all of last year, when a shortened season was played without fans in attendance at Truist Park because of the pandemic, the Braves’ revenue declined by 63%, falling from a franchise-record $476 million in 2019 to $178 million in 2020, Liberty Media disclosed Feb. 26. The Braves had an operating loss before depreciation and amortization of $49 million last year, representing a negative swing of $103 million from a profit of $54 million in 2019, the company also said in February.

