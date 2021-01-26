Fans, ex-Braves honor Hank Aaron during memorial service

Explore Photos from the memorial

Braves manager Brian Snitker, Hall of Famer Chipper Jones and former outfielder Marquis Grissom were among those who spoke in the Monument Garden, where Aaron’s statue is displayed. Several other franchise greats, including John Smoltz, Tom Glavine, Dale Murphy and Freddie Freeman sent their condolences through a video. Braves chairman Terry McGuirk announced the Henry Louis Aaron Fund to increase minority participation in baseball before Timothy Miller closed by singing “Amazing Grace.”

Outside, groups of fans gathered to watch on the screen at the Georgia Power Pavilion.

“I’m a big fan of the Braves and I’ve always been a huge fan of Hank Aaron,” said Randy George, who was visiting from Anderson, South Carolina. “I just wanted to come out here and pay my respects. He’s meant a lot to the Braves. He has always been a leader and spark for this franchise. I hate it for the family. I hate that he’s passed. But he’ll always be in our hearts, and he’ll always be in the Braves’ hearts. He’ll always be a big part of us.”

Fans gather outside Truist Park Tuesday to watch the broadcast of a memorial service honoring Braves Hall of Famer Hank Aaron at the ballpark in Atlanta. Aaron died last week at the age of 86.

Aaron’s name and image were displayed all over Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta, as they have been since his death, honoring the man who became synonymous with Atlanta. There was a motorcycle procession on Battery Avenue SE shortly before the service began.

Aaron’s funeral will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday at Friendship Baptist Church. The private service will be shown on Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast and MLB Network.