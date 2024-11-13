Family area outside Truist Park to undergo expansion

The Braves are expanding and reimagining a new family space outside Truist Park to be known as the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park for the 2025 season.

The old area, the Hope & Will’s Sandlot was inside the stadium. The new area will be expanded to 30,000 square feet. The space will be relocated to the Left Field Plaza, between the Left Field Gate and Third Base Gate, and will accommodate more than twice as many families as the Hope & Will’s Sandlot held.

Some of the highlights of the area include: