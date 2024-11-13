Family area outside Truist Park to undergo expansion

The Braves are expanding and reimagining a new family space outside Truist Park to be known as the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park for the 2025 season.
The old area, the Hope & Will’s Sandlot was inside the stadium. The new area will be expanded to 30,000 square feet. The space will be relocated to the Left Field Plaza, between the Left Field Gate and Third Base Gate, and will accommodate more than twice as many families as the Hope & Will’s Sandlot held.
Some of the highlights of the area include:
* Reimagined kids’ zone with fan-favorite rock-climbing tower and other interactive play experiences
* Blooper’s Clubhouse for fans to meet Blooper and take photos during the game
* Hope & Will’s Sandlot, a kid-sized ball field featuring a scaled model of Truist Park’s outfield wall for organized and pick-up games
* Lawn with seating to play and relax
* Collapsible batting cages for fans of all ages to practice their swing
“A day at the ballpark is one of the most fun and meaningful experiences families share, and we were very cognizant of that when we designed Truist Park,” Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller said in a statement. “Hope & Will’s Sandlot has been one of the most popular attractions at Truist Park from the first day we opened our doors. As demand in the space increased, we went back to the drawing board with our partners at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, who are the foremost experts in pediatric health, to create a new and enhanced space that will accommodate even more families and help them build a lifetime of memories.”
Credit: Photo courtesy of Atlanta Braves
Credit: Photo courtesy of Atlanta Braves
