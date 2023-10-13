Enjoy Southern goodness: AJC settles bet with Inquirer after NLDS

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
0 minutes ago
OK Philadelphia Inquirer, watch your mail.

Some Southern goodness is coming your way.

The Phillies managed to defeat the Braves in the National League Division Series. Good for you. We will settle the bet between The Atlanta Journal-Constitution President and Publisher Andrew Morse and Philadelphia Inquirer Chief Executive Officer and Publisher Lisa Hughes following the Phillies best-of-five series win.

The AJC will send the Inquirer a Braves jersey, lemon pepper wings and fresh peach cobbler. In addition, we will make a $1,000 donation to The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. We hope you enjoy them.

We ask one thing. Please don’t share the wings and cobbler with Bryce Harper. We’re still kinda upset with him.

We would have enjoyed the Phillies jersey, the cheesesteak and soft pretzels and the $1,000 donation to the Georgia First Amendment Foundation had the Braves won.

Wait until next year. As winners of six straight NL East division titles, we are confident the Braves will be back in the postseason. We sure hope the Phillies are too. Good luck.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

