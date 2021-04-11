Ehire Adrianza — proud new U.S. citizen — picks up where he left off in spring

Yet so far, so good. Sandoval looks like the exact player they billed him as, a veteran who posts competitive at-bats and can still change the game with a swing. Adrianza likewise checks the boxes, providing versatility, defense and, at least for now, a bit more with the bat than anticipated.

Both players have fit perfectly in the clubhouse, as well. First baseman Freddie Freeman is among those encouraged by the bench’s early production.

“Spring training, he was like Babe Ruth,” Freeman said of Adrianza. “He was on fire in the spring just like Pablo was. They’ve just carried it over from spring training. It’s been huge. Pinch-hitting is this game, I think, is the hardest thing to do. And they’ve been able to come through for us in a big way through the first eight games so far.”

The Braves have fared exceptionally well in unearthing unheralded contributors in recent seasons. Matt Joyce, Charlie Culberson, Adeiny Hechavarria and Billy Hamilton are among those who come to mind. It’s early, but the Braves might have done it again to begin 2021.

Wherever it goes from here, what a six-week run for Adrianza.

“It’s an accomplishment,” he said. “I’ve been living here now for like eight years, so it’s very important for me and my family to become a U.S. citizen. It’s a nice place to live and it’s a country with a lot of opportunities for me and my family. I’m glad to be a U.S. citizen.”