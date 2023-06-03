Eddie Rosario hits two home runs but Braves fall to Diamondbacks

PHOENIX – The Braves’ ninth-inning rally fell short and they lost to the Diamondbacks, 3-2, on Friday at Chase Field.

Atlanta has lost three of its last four games.

Five observations:

1. Eddie Rosario did his best to save the Braves.

Rosario, who arrived with five homers over 163 at-bats this season, went deep twice to help Atlanta trim the deficit – both times against Arizona starter Merrill Kelly. When the second homer left the yard, Rosario had accounted for two of the Braves’ five hits at the time.

In the second inning, Rosario saw a cutter down and in, and deposited it into the swimming pool in right-center field for a two-out solo shot. It brought the Braves within a run.

In the seventh inning, Rosario went to left-center field on a curveball low and away. Once again, he cut Arizona’s lead to a run.

And in the ninth, Rosario singled to move Sam Hilliard to third as the Braves pushed for the tying run.

2. The Braves pushed.

They had runners on the corner with one out in the ninth. It looked like they would tie it.

But Ozzie Albies’ flyout to left was too shallow to score the runner from third. Then, Orlando Arcia grounded out to the pitcher to end the game.

Miguel Castro held strong and earned the save for Arizona.

3. Shortstop Arcia, shaded toward second base, ran to his right to field a grounder. He got to the ball, but fumbled the transfer to his hand and his throw arrived to first base late. This was a difficult play, as he made an off-balance throw, but Arcia’s arm strength allows him to make these throws all the time.

Instead, the leadoff man reached in the bottom of the first inning.

Two batters later, Matt Olson, who was holding a runner on at first, bolted to his right to try and field a ground ball and potentially start a double play by throwing it to Arcia, who was covering second base. But Olson failed to field the grounder and the runner instead reached base to put two men on with one out.

This set the table for Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who doubled to left to score both runners.

Charlie Morton could’ve pitched a scoreless first. Instead, the Braves trailed by two runs.

4. Morton was terrific. He gave the Braves a chance to come back.

Morton allowed only three runs over seven innings. He gave up six hits. He struck out nine batters and walked two.

In the third inning, Morton issued a two-out walk, then a double that scored the runner. The D-backs stretched their lead back to two runs.

Still, the righty held the game right there for the lineup, which never took advantage.

Entering Friday, the Braves’ rotation had combined to post a 3.41 ERA, best in the National League.

5. In the third inning, Austin Riley smoked a two-out double. Olson raced around the bases and, eventually, around third.

Then he stopped and tried to go back.

But the throw hit the cut-off man, who tagged out Olson.

It proved costly.

Third-base coach Ron Washington waved Olson around, then stopped him. But Olson might not have seen the stop sign.

Had Olson kept running, he would’ve been out by a mile at home.

Diamondbacks 3, Braves 2

Stat to know

39 - At age 39, Charlie Morton is the sixth-oldest active pitcher in the majors.

Up next

Spencer Strider will face D-backs righty Ryne Nelson in Saturday’s game, which begins at 10:10 p.m. ET.