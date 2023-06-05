X

Eddie! Eddie! Rosario launches go-ahead grand slam as Braves take series

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

PHOENIX – This was the type of moment that can alter a season, the one that infuses a team with momentum. Depending on how the next few weeks play out, it could be a moment remembered for the rest of the season.

With the Braves down to their last strike, Eddie Rosario cranked a go-ahead grand slam – causing pandemonium in the visiting dugout and among the Braves fans here – to win the game and series.

The Braves beat the Diamondbacks, 8-5, on Sunday at Chase Field to take two of three games here and end the road trip on a wonderful note.

Five observations:

1. When Eddie Rosario walked up to the plate with two outs in the ninth?

“Eddie! Eddie! Eddie!

When the top of the ninth ended?

“Eddie! Eddie! Eddie!”

When the game ended?

“Eddie! Eddie! Eddie!”

The Braves fans in Phoenix – and there were many – celebrated Rosario before, during and after his game-winning grand slam.

“I love that,” Rosario said of fans chanting his name. “I feel proud. I’m blessed too. When the people call my name – “Eddie! Eddie!” – it’s a good feeling.”

With one swing, Rosario changed the tenor of Sunday’s game and the entire road trip. Instead of going 2-4, the Braves split the six games away from home. And the slam came at a time when Atlanta has struggled to gain momentum offensively.

In the ninth, the Braves, down a run, had runners on second and third with no outs. Then, suddenly, they had two outs with the bases loaded.

They were in danger of disaster.

Then Rosario stepped up.

“He’s been locked in those whole road trip, and I had a pretty good feeling,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “You hope he hits a grand slam. It doesn’t (always) happen that way.”

2. After the ball flew over the fence, Rosario turned to his teammates as he ran to first base. He high-fived first base coach Eric Young Sr. and did a little hop as he passed first base.

Orlando Arcia jumped up and down in the dugout. AJ Smith-Shawver, who had just debuted, banged on the dugout railing. Ronald Acuña Jr. hopped around third base and did a little dance as he reached home plate.

Once again, Rosario came up big in a huge moment.

“He’s got a slow heartbeat, that’s for sure,” Snitker said. “He’s shown that. We heard that before, when we (traded for) him, from the guys that had been with him in Minnesota. It’s good to see that he’s starting to get locked in a little bit, because he could be a real force, that’s for sure.”

On the road trip, Rosario went 8-for-20.

In Phoenix, he went 6-for-13 with three homers and seven RBIs.

3. Michael Soroka lasted only 3-2/3 innings and allowed five earned runs and seven hits. He walked four batters and only struck out two.

Soroka struggled to finish innings. All five runs scored with two outs.

“That’s not quite me,” Soroka said. “What made me, me, is kind of being able to step on their necks if you will, and make sure I get that third (out).”

Snitker preached patience with Soroka, who is pitching in the majors for the first time since 2020.

Does Soroka give himself that same grace?

“Maybe as a process, but I mean, we’re back in the big leagues, now. It’s time to get outs,” he said. “If it were still time to work on things, I wouldn’t be here yet. I think it’s time to go put up more zeroes and fill up the glove a little bit better. I think that’s one thing that made me who I was, was filling up the strike zone.”

4. Smith-Shawver’s debut went as well as anyone could’ve hoped.

He tossed 2-1/3 hitless innings. He struck out three batters and walked one. He hurled 39 pitches, and 22 were strikes.

His four-seam fastball touched 97 mph. He tossed 22 fastballs, 13 sliders and four curveballs.

“You can’t really draw it up better than that,” he said.

He kept the deficit at a run, which became important.

5. In the fourth inning, Marcell Ozuna blasted a ball he believed would leave the park. It did not.

It turned out to be a 415-foot single.

Snitker pulled him and pinch-hit Sean Murphy the next time that spot came up. After the game, the manager confirmed he took Ozuna out because he didn’t run hard.

“I made a mistake,” Ozuna said. “I don’t disagree with the decision.”

Later on, Rosario made everyone forget about this moment.

Stat to know

20, 196 - At 20 years and 196 days old (as of June 4), Smith-Shawver is the youngest pitcher to appear for Atlanta since Julio Teheran, who debuted at 20 years and 111 days old.

Quotable

“We backed up a pretty good offensive day with another one here. I liked how we hung around in that game. It was really good. It showed the mettle that we have, I think, and what these guys are made of.” - Snitker on the win

Up next

After Monday’s off day, Braves right-hander Bryce Elder will start Tuesday’s game against the Mets, who will send right-hander Carlos Carrasco to the mound. First pitch is at 7:20 p.m.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Georgia’s U.S. senators raise concerns about arrests of bail fund organizers4h ago

Woman accused of striking ticket agent after denied boarding at Atlanta airport
8h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Off-duty security guard killed in shooting outside NW Atlanta event venue
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Gridlock Guy: Dawgs program better get Smart with reckless drivers
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Gridlock Guy: Dawgs program better get Smart with reckless drivers
14h ago

Most United Methodists in Georgia plan to stay with the denomination
The Latest

Credit: Photo courtesy of the Memphis Redbirds

How AJ Smith-Shawver developed slider to be a well-rounded pitcher
5h ago
Ronald Acuña Jr. home runs: Nine of 12 would have left every park
13h ago
Ronald Acuna’s 464-foot homer, base-running help Braves beat Diamondbacks
20h ago
Featured

Profiles in perseverance: What makes these Georgia 2023 graduates special
14h ago
Parents: Should Cobb schools build a $50M events venue for graduations?
Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top