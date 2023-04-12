Early adversity with injuries gives Braves a look at their depth

“At some point in time, you’re going to deal with injuries,” Snitker said. That’s just part of the long season, and it forces you to get a look at some guys. When the guys in the bullpen went down, now we have to elevate some of those guys, and you never know what you might find when you start giving guys responsibility.”

So far, so good.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game with Cincinnati …

Sean Murphy was 3-for-11 in three games since Travis d’Arnaud sustained a concussion. Murphy, who is expected to get most of the starts behind the plate, has two doubles, a walk-off homer and three RBIs in this small stretch.

Sam Hilliard was 6-for-15 with three doubles and an RBI while filling in for Harris.

Right-hander Nick Anderson had allowed two earned runs over 5-2/3 innings with Iglesias and McHugh out. He has pitched in multiple high-leverage situations.

“I really like where he’s at,” Snitker said of Anderson, “and how he’s throwing.”

Right-hander Michael Tonkin had surrendered two runs over 8-1/3 innings while sticking around longer than most anticipated. He has taken advantage of the opportunity.

No team hopes for injuries, but every team expects them. The season is long and grueling.

“You got to just handle it, and it’s an opportunity for somebody to do something good,” Snitker said.

Rotation for Kansas City series

After Thursday’s off-day, the Braves will begin a three-game series in Kansas City.

Their rotation: Charlie Morton on Friday, Bryce Elder on Saturday, Kyle Wright on Sunday.

Due to the off-day, Morton, who last pitched in the third game against San Diego, will start on extra rest. Elder will be on regular rest, as will Wright, who made his season debut Tuesday.

Max Fried is eligible to come off the injured list Sunday, so the Braves could use him in the San Diego series, which comes after the Royals, if they think the lefty is ready.

In Kansas City, the Braves will face right-hander Brady Singer on Friday, left-hander Kris Bubic on Saturday and right-hander Zack Greinke on Sunday.

Injury notes

Harris, who is dealing with a lower back strain, seems to be progressing well.

“They’re going to continue to treat him up,” Snitker said. “I think the biggest thing with Michael, they’re going to make sure there’s nothing there. They want it to not have any grabbing and catching and all that kind of stuff before they turn him loose.”

Harris is eligible to return April 17 in San Diego.

Fried, who is rehabbing a strained left hamstring, felt good Wednesday, a day after doing fielding drills.

D’Arnaud, who sustained a concussion, didn’t ramp up his activity Tuesday, as was previously expected. The Braves have been cautious with d’Arnaud, who has a history of concussions.