Dylan Dodd helps lead Gwinnett to victory Saturday

Dodd struggled through the first inning, when he allowed both runs, but settled down after that. Overall, he allowed four hits and walked four in his six innings. Dodd (1-0) also struck out five batters. He threw 94 pitches, 51 of them for strikes.

Braden Shewmake, Joe Hudson and Nick Solak each had two hits for the Stripers. One of Solak’s hits was a solo home run in the ninth inning. Hudson’s two-run single in the sixth inning broke a 2-2 tie and gave the Stripers a lead they didn’t relinquish.