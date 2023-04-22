X

Dylan Dodd helps lead Gwinnett to victory Saturday

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

Dylan Dodd allowed two runs over six innings in his second start of the season as the Gwinnett Stripers defeated host Omaha 5-2 on Saturday afternoon.

ExploreAJC coverage of the Braves

Dodd struggled through the first inning, when he allowed both runs, but settled down after that. Overall, he allowed four hits and walked four in his six innings. Dodd (1-0) also struck out five batters. He threw 94 pitches, 51 of them for strikes.

Braden Shewmake, Joe Hudson and Nick Solak each had two hits for the Stripers. One of Solak’s hits was a solo home run in the ninth inning. Hudson’s two-run single in the sixth inning broke a 2-2 tie and gave the Stripers a lead they didn’t relinquish.

The Stripers (7-12) and the Storm Chasers (7-11) meet again at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: University of Georgia

Transfer from Virginia Commonwealth signs with Georgia basketball4h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy of Terri Denson

‘The word has gotten out’: Inside the rise of girls gymnastics in Georgia
8h ago

Credit: AP

Here’s where Braves’ Michael Harris II stands in rehab from lower back strain

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons release cornerback Casey Hayward

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons release cornerback Casey Hayward

Credit: AP

Leading off for the Braves: big hitters posting big numbers
The Latest

Braves’ terrific bullpen has off night in loss to Astros
19h ago
Braves reliever Lucas Luetge’s MRI is clean
23h ago
Here’s where Braves’ Michael Harris II stands in rehab from lower back strain
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

How to celebrate the life of longtime Baptist leader Charles F. Stanley
Famous former students of Atlanta Public Schools. Check our list #APS150
Former DeKalb County superintendent to lead education-related nonprofit
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top