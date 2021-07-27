Braves’ Drew Smyly on track to make start Thursday

Braves notes:

- Huascar Ynoa’s scheduled outing at the Florida complex was rained out Tuesday. Ynoa (hand) instead pitched a simulated game. His rehab assignment will continue with a minor-league affiliate this weekend, Snitker said. He’s on track to return in August.

- Snitker praised catcher Stephen Vogt, who’s drawn applause from several Braves starters since joining the team via trade. Vogt, 36, was credited by youngster Kyle Muller after the southpaw tossed five scoreless innings in a victory over the Mets on Monday. Vogt also is 6-for-19 (.316) with the Braves, giving them much better production batting than they’ve had at that position recently.

“I’ve been really happy with what I’ve seen out of Stephen, especially offensively,” Snitker said. “He’s swinging the bat really well. He’s learning the (pitchers). He’s a veteran guy. He’s been around. He’s done this. He has a good feel. He trusts his gut, his eyes, with making the in-game changes. The feel thing is invaluable with a catcher and veteran catcher like Stephen. And he swings the bat well. I really like how he’s fit in here.”

Vogt is helping the Braves get by until Travis d’Arnaud (thumb) returns next month. The team has used seven different backstops this season, mostly relying on a Vogt-Kevan Smith combo recently.