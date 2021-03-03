Drew Smyly impresses for Braves in spring debut

The Braves would happily take this Drew Smyly in the regular season.
Smyly, one of the team’s two veteran rotation additions this winter, made his spring debut Wednesday. He allowed one hit and struck out three over two innings in the Braves’ 8-1 loss to the Orioles.
“It’s been amazing,” Smyly said of his time with the Braves so far. “This is a very young and energetic team. We just have so much talent around you everywhere you look. The coaching staff has been amazing. I love working with Kranny (pitching coach Rick Kranitz). He has that old-school vibe. He’s been around and seen a lot. I really enjoy working with him.
“I feel good. I’m really excited to get this season going with this club.”
The Braves are betting Smyly’s 2020 season was a sign of what’s to come. The lefty had a 3.42 ERA and struck out 14.4 batters per nine innings for the Giants. He parlayed that success into a one-year, $11 million deal with the Braves, who prioritized bolstering their rotation.
Smyly, 31, admitted he felt “out of sync” Wednesday, but he was happy with how he adjusted. The only hit he surrendered was to the game’s first batter. He retired the next six Orioles, including striking out the side in the second inning. He noted his curveball was much improved in the second frame.
Spring training stats don’t hold much weight, but Smyly’s strong debut was nonetheless a welcomed sight for the Braves.
“This whole spring I’ve felt great,” Smyly said. “I feel like I have a great idea of the kind of pitcher I am. It takes a long time for a lot of guys to figure it out. The game is always evolving. You have to keep making adjustments. But I feel like I’m in a really good place with how to pitch, how to attack hitters. I’m just trying to carry that over.”
Notes from Wednesday:
- Second baseman Ozzie Albies belted his first homer of the spring in the fourth inning. After a wrist injury affected his entire 2020 season, Albies is healthy entering 2021 and should be a huge part of the team’s offense.
- Snitker singled out reliever Victor Vodnik. The 21-year-old was the only one of the five pitchers who followed Smyly who did not allow a run Wednesday. He allowed one hit in a clean frame.
“Vodnik is an interesting kid,” Snitker said. “He has a nice arm. That was cool to see him pitch.”
Snitker also mentioned William Woods and Freddy Tarnok, both 22, as impressive young pitchers in camp.
- Looking for a position player prospect who has stood out in the early going? Outfielder Michael Harris looks primed for a leap. Manager Brian Snitker recently praised the 19-year-old DeKalb County native.
“That’s an impressive looking ballplayer right there,” Snitker said. “You talk about skills, approach … I don’t think I’d lose money if I say he’s going to be a young big leaguer.”
- Bryse Wilson will make his first spring start Thursday against the Pirates. Wilson is vying for a bigger role with the Braves – he can help in the rotation and bullpen – and his last appearance on the mound was his best. Wilson outdueled Clayton Kershaw in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, allowing one run over six innings.