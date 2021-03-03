Drew Smyly impresses for Braves in spring debut

Smyly, 31, admitted he felt “out of sync” Wednesday, but he was happy with how he adjusted. The only hit he surrendered was to the game’s first batter. He retired the next six Orioles, including striking out the side in the second inning. He noted his curveball was much improved in the second frame.

Spring training stats don’t hold much weight, but Smyly’s strong debut was nonetheless a welcomed sight for the Braves.

“This whole spring I’ve felt great,” Smyly said. “I feel like I have a great idea of the kind of pitcher I am. It takes a long time for a lot of guys to figure it out. The game is always evolving. You have to keep making adjustments. But I feel like I’m in a really good place with how to pitch, how to attack hitters. I’m just trying to carry that over.”

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies hits a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com) Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Notes from Wednesday:

- Second baseman Ozzie Albies belted his first homer of the spring in the fourth inning. After a wrist injury affected his entire 2020 season, Albies is healthy entering 2021 and should be a huge part of the team’s offense.

- Snitker singled out reliever Victor Vodnik. The 21-year-old was the only one of the five pitchers who followed Smyly who did not allow a run Wednesday. He allowed one hit in a clean frame.

“Vodnik is an interesting kid,” Snitker said. “He has a nice arm. That was cool to see him pitch.”

Snitker also mentioned William Woods and Freddy Tarnok, both 22, as impressive young pitchers in camp.

The ball goes over the fence and into the Baltimore Orioles' bullpen as Atlanta Braves outfielders Michael Harris (left) and Cristian Pache make a futile effort the wall for Austin Hays two-run homer in the fifth inning Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com) Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

- Looking for a position player prospect who has stood out in the early going? Outfielder Michael Harris looks primed for a leap. Manager Brian Snitker recently praised the 19-year-old DeKalb County native.

“That’s an impressive looking ballplayer right there,” Snitker said. “You talk about skills, approach … I don’t think I’d lose money if I say he’s going to be a young big leaguer.”

- Bryse Wilson will make his first spring start Thursday against the Pirates. Wilson is vying for a bigger role with the Braves – he can help in the rotation and bullpen – and his last appearance on the mound was his best. Wilson outdueled Clayton Kershaw in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, allowing one run over six innings.