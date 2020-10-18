Dodgers 3, Braves 1: What you need to know about Game 6

No.

Austin Riley struck out swinging, Nick Markakis stuck out looking and Cristian Pache grounded out to shortstop to end the threat.

Another defensive gem

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts robbed an extra-base hit from Marcell Ozuna in the fifth inning with a leaping grab at the wall. The ball would not have gone out but may have led to a run with Freddie Freeman running with two outs from first. Instead, the inning was over and the Dodgers had more momentum.

Remember it was Betts who made a shoestring catch and caught Ozuna leaving third base early in Game 5.

Don’t see that everyday

In the sixth inning, Ozzie Albies hit a slow grounder down the first-base line. Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy came in to field the ball and tagged Albies as he passed. However, the ball came out of Muncy’s glove. Albies continued on and rounded first base to head back to the dugout, unaware he was safe. Pitcher Walker Buehler picked up the ball and tagged out Albies.

Notable

-Dansby Swanson went 3-for-3 against Buehler. The two were roommates at Vanderbilt.

-The Braves are now 13-2 in games started by Max Fried this season.

-Fried gave up four hits in the decisive first inning. He gave up just four more over his final 5-2/3 innings. The Dodgers managed just one more hit off relievers Chris Martin and Shane Greene.

-The Dodgers' Corey Seager hit his fifth home run and drove in his 11th run of the with a first-inning. His five home runs and 11 RBI this series are the most ever for a player in a single NLCS.

Quotable

“Without a doubt. I’ve got 100 percent confidence in Ian Anderson.” - Fried on Braves' Game 7 starter

“It’s just going to be about bearing down and finding a way.” - Anderson on final game