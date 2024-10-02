As Diamond Sports Groups continues in bankruptcy case, it said in court Wednesday that it intends to stop broadcasting 11 of the 12 MLB teams it televises under its Bally Sports networks.

The lone holdout will be the Braves. Diamond said it would continue to carry Braves games in the 2025 season. Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast operate out of Atlanta.

In the meantime, seven other teams under contract with Diamond next season either can negotiate a new deal or find a new carrier. Those teams are the Reds, Tigers, Royals, Angels, Marlins, Cardinals and Rays. Four other teams had one-year deals with Diamond that expired after this season. They are the Guardians, Brewers, Twins and Rangers.