Atlanta Braves

Diamond Sports Group/Bally Sports to drop 11 of 12 MLB teams - all except Braves

Atlanta Braves players Luke Williams, left, and Eli White, center, wait to their turn during batting practice before game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, Tuesday, October 1, 2024, in San Diego, Ca. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By
59 minutes ago

As Diamond Sports Groups continues in bankruptcy case, it said in court Wednesday that it intends to stop broadcasting 11 of the 12 MLB teams it televises under its Bally Sports networks.

The lone holdout will be the Braves. Diamond said it would continue to carry Braves games in the 2025 season. Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast operate out of Atlanta.

In the meantime, seven other teams under contract with Diamond next season either can negotiate a new deal or find a new carrier. Those teams are the Reds, Tigers, Royals, Angels, Marlins, Cardinals and Rays. Four other teams had one-year deals with Diamond that expired after this season. They are the Guardians, Brewers, Twins and Rangers.

In a statement, a Diamond Sports Group spokesperson said. “Today marks an important step forward for Diamond with the filing of a baseline plan to enable us to emerge from bankruptcy as a viable, go-forward business before year-end. We have delivered proposals to and remain in discussions with our MLB team partners around go-forward plans. We firmly believe that through our linear and digital offerings we have created the best economic and fan-friendly engine for all of our team partners.”

A spokesperson for the Braves declined to comment.

Diamond Sports Group filed for bankruptcy in 2023. The case has another hearing schedule for next Wednesday of next week–.

Chris Vivlamore is the sports editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has served as reporter and editor at the AJC since 2003.

