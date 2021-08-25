ajc logo
Despite loss, Braves don’t give up ground in NL East

082421 Atlanta: Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley reacts to getting thrown out at second base trying to stretch a single during the 8th inning against the New York Yankees in a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, in Atlanta. The Yankees beat the Braves 5-4 to sweep the two game series. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

The Braves suffered a maddening loss Tuesday against the Yankees, highlighted by a questionable replay call and an enthralling ninth-inning rally that left them just short in a 5-4 defeat.

While the loss was a missed opportunity, it didn’t cost them any ground in the National League East. The Phillies lost to the first-place Rays, 3-1. The Mets were pummeled by the MLB-best Giants, 8-0. So the Braves, entering two consecutive off days, carried a 4-1/2 game advantage over the Phillies and a 6-1/2 game lead over the Mets into Wednesday.

The Braves lost consecutive games to the Yankees following their nine-game winning streak, but they only conceded a half-game to the Phillies and Mets in the standings. Both teams were off Monday when the Braves lost the first game.

After two days of rest, the Braves will host the Giants for a three-game series at Truist Park this weekend. They’ll then begin a three-game series at Dodger Stadium next week.

Braves Lineup: The AJC presents a daily look at one thing to know about the Atlanta Braves today.

