Despite loss, Braves don’t give up ground in NL East

While the loss was a missed opportunity, it didn’t cost them any ground in the National League East. The Phillies lost to the first-place Rays, 3-1. The Mets were pummeled by the MLB-best Giants, 8-0. So the Braves, entering two consecutive off days, carried a 4-1/2 game advantage over the Phillies and a 6-1/2 game lead over the Mets into Wednesday.

The Braves lost consecutive games to the Yankees following their nine-game winning streak, but they only conceded a half-game to the Phillies and Mets in the standings. Both teams were off Monday when the Braves lost the first game.