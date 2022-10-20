Dansby Swanson among four Braves as Gold Glove finalists

The Braves have four players among the finalists at their positions for Gold Glove awards, Rawlings announced Thursday.
Max Fried, Travis d’Arnaud, Matt Olson and Dansby Swanson were named among the three finalists at their respective positions. There was one notable absence in Michael Harris.
Fried is in line to win his third consecutive Gold Glove. He won last season, along with right fielder Adam Duvall, to join Greg Maddux (10) and Phil Niekro (5) as the only Braves pitchers to win multiple awards. The Braves also had four finalists last year, with first baseman Freddie Freeman and second baseman Ozzie Albies.
At pitcher, Fried is joined by Tyler Anderson (Dodgers) and Corbin Burnes (Brewers).
At catcher, d’Arnaud is joined by Tomas Nido (Mets) and J.T. Realmuto (Phillies).
At first base, Olson is joined by Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals) and Christian Walker (Diamondbacks).
At shortstop, Swanson is joined by Ha-Seong Kim (Padres) and Miguel Rojas (Marlins).
Harris, the rookie who came up and turned in several stellar defensive plays, was not included in the group in center field. The three finalists were Trent Grisham (Padres), Victor Robles (Nationals) and Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks).
The winners are expected to be announced next month.
