Dansby Swanson among four Braves as Gold Glove finalists

Max Fried, Travis d’Arnaud, Matt Olson and Dansby Swanson were named among the three finalists at their respective positions. There was one notable absence in Michael Harris.

Fried is in line to win his third consecutive Gold Glove. He won last season, along with right fielder Adam Duvall, to join Greg Maddux (10) and Phil Niekro (5) as the only Braves pitchers to win multiple awards. The Braves also had four finalists last year, with first baseman Freddie Freeman and second baseman Ozzie Albies.