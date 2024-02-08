Atlanta Braves

Countdown to spring training: 6 days - Can you sing?

Can you sing? The Gwinnett Stripers need you. The Braves’ Triple-A affiliate is launching a virtual search for national anthem performers.

All interested singers, vocal groups (five singers or less), and musicians can send a digital submission (video or audio) of their acapella or unaccompanied performance of the national anthem to info@gostripers.com by Feb. 23.

Candidates will be judged on tone, pace (90 seconds or less), and clarity. Beginning in March, top candidates will be invited to participate in virtual auditions. No in-person auditions will be held. Those who have been chosen from the virtual auditions will be contacted to schedule a date to sing the national anthem during the 2024 season.

