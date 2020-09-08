Cole Hamels could make Braves debut next week

“We’ll see how he comes out of his outing Thursday,” Anthopoulos said. “He should go around 45 (pitches). We’ll see how he feels at that point. We’ll have to make a decision with the roster, should we activate him knowing that he’ll be limited in terms of innings, or do we have him go one more and potentially bring him back for that last homestand (which begins Sept. 21)? … Those are all scenarios.”

Hamels’ return would be a boost, even pitching in small increments. The Braves’ rotation has been in shambles almost the entire the season. And now, Max Fried, the lone consistent presence of the group, was placed on the injured list Tuesday but is expected to return next week.

There isn’t much time for Hamels to get back in the swing of it. If he returned Sept. 15, for instance, that’s only 12 days before the regular season’s conclusion. But getting anything from Hamels would be welcomed at this point, and given where the Braves’ rotation stands, it won’t take much for him to be an asset.

“I’d love to get him back,” manager Brian Snitker said Monday. “Even however short, it’d be good to have him starting games for us.”