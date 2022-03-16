NASCAR’s Chase Elliott: I hate to see Freddie Freeman leave Braves

Explore Social media reaction to Matt Olson trade to Braves

The Braves bowed out of the Freeman sweepstakes Monday when they traded for A’s slugger Matt Olson. Over the last year, the Braves and Freeman publicly expressed a desire to keep the former MVP with the franchise. But they were unable to reach an agreement before or during free agency, leading to the Braves’ blockbuster move for Olson.

“I knew that (Freeman question) was coming,” said Elliott, who was speaking with reporters ahead of the QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend. “Man, I tried hard (to get the sides to reach an agreement). Apparently I didn’t do a good-enough job. I’ve been so sad reading some of the news yesterday. But look, I get it. Moneyball is in effect, right? It’s one of those things where A) there’s nothing I can do about it, and B) I have to imagine the folks who run the Atlanta Braves are a lot more knowledgeable about the game than I am. So we’ll leave it with them and hope for the best.”