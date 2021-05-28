Catcher Alex Jackson hits three homers in Gwinnett win

Catcher Alex Jackson blasted three home runs, including a grand slam in the fifth inning, as the Gwinnett Stripers rolled to a 14-2 victory over the Memphis Redbirds on Thursday night at Coolray Field.
Jackson, who played 10 games for the Braves this season and hit .043, led off the second inning with a solo homer over the right field wall off Memphis starter Zack Thompson. That ignited a 10-hit, eight-run rally, with Yolmer Sanchez, Kyle Muller, Abraham Almonte, Orlando Arcia, and Travis Demeritte also adding RBI hits for an 8-0 lead.
The homers were Jackson’s first three of the season. He’s hit 79 as a minor-leaguer in his career.
Jackson finished 4-for-4 and set single-game career highs in homers and RBIs (seven). Almonte recorded a 3-for-5 night with a solo home run and two RBIs.
Muller (1-1) earned his first Triple-A win after racking up eight strikeouts over five innings, allowing one run.
Jackson’s three-homer outburst was the fourth by a Gwinnett player all-time and second this season (Arcia hit three solo homers on May 9 at Charlotte). Jackson’s seven RBIs fell one short of tying the Gwinnett single-game record.
Bryse Wilson (1-0, 3.27 ERA) pitches for the Stripers (12-9) Friday against Memphis at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field.