Rico Carty, Fred Tenney to be inducted into Braves Hall of Fame

Rico Carty and Fred Tenney will be inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame on Aug. 19, the team announced Thursday. The induction, which will be part of Braves Alumni Weekend, will be in a pregame ceremony before the Braves take on the Giants.
The Braves Hall of Fame honors players, managers, executives and other individuals who have made an exceptional contribution to the Braves organization. Carty and Tenney will join 38 other former Braves in the team’s Hall of Fame.
Carty played with the Braves from 1963-72. His career .317 average ranks tied for sixth in franchise history and tied for first in the Atlanta era. He holds the highest career WAR of any left fielder in franchise history. He was chosen as a 1970 All-Star. That season, he hit .366, which is the highest season batting average in Atlanta history, tied for sixth in franchise history.
Tenney played 15 seasons with the Boston Braves, from 1894-1907. He ranks fifth in franchise history in runs (1,134), fourth in franchise history in hits (1,994), and fifth in franchise history in stolen bases (260). He is the second-best first baseman in franchise history by fWAR (40.7). Tenney also served as both a player and manager from 1905-07 and in 1911.
