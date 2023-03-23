Rico Carty, Fred Tenney to be inducted into Braves Hall of Fame

The Braves Hall of Fame honors players, managers, executives and other individuals who have made an exceptional contribution to the Braves organization. Carty and Tenney will join 38 other former Braves in the team’s Hall of Fame.

Carty played with the Braves from 1963-72. His career .317 average ranks tied for sixth in franchise history and tied for first in the Atlanta era. He holds the highest career WAR of any left fielder in franchise history. He was chosen as a 1970 All-Star. That season, he hit .366, which is the highest season batting average in Atlanta history, tied for sixth in franchise history.