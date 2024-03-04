BreakingNews
Dueling visits: Biden and Trump are both set to campaign in Georgia on Saturday
Can you hit a home run in our Braves season opener quiz?

Atlanta Braves pitcher Ken Giles throws during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Ken Giles throws during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Jack Leo – for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

The Atlanta Braves have not played an inning of regular season baseball yet, but one phrase is already echoing throughout the team’s Spring Training: “World Series or bust.”

That all-or-nothing mentality fits well for a club that shattered records last season and seems primed to improve in 2024. All eight of Atlanta’s All-Stars are returning, along with several immediate-impact pieces added during the offseason.

Here’s a quick quiz to challenge your Atlanta Braves knowledge — with topics from both the past and present — as the kings of the National League East set out to reclaim Major League Baseball’s throne.

Jack Leo
