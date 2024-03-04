Can you hit a home run in our Braves season opener quiz?

The Atlanta Braves have not played an inning of regular season baseball yet, but one phrase is already echoing throughout the team’s Spring Training: “World Series or bust.”

That all-or-nothing mentality fits well for a club that shattered records last season and seems primed to improve in 2024. All eight of Atlanta’s All-Stars are returning, along with several immediate-impact pieces added during the offseason.

Here’s a quick quiz to challenge your Atlanta Braves knowledge — with topics from both the past and present — as the kings of the National League East set out to reclaim Major League Baseball’s throne.